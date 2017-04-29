IPL 2017, Preview, SRH Vs KKR: Hyderabad Look To Steal Point From Leaders Kolkata

The big job in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 is to beat either Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) or Mumbai Indians (MI). Preferably both. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), fresh from their second 200-plus total of IPL 10 which they scored against Kings XI Punjab on Friday, would be really upbeat and keen on taking KKR. Gautam Gambhir's team, on the other hand, seem to have found the kind of form that creates champions.

KKR were unstoppable against Delhi Daredevils, with Gambhir now finding big runs from himself, Robin Uthappa and even Sunil Narine, with Manish Pandey promising more.

Their bowling is formidable, with Nathan Coulter-Nile and Umesh Yadav in the fast bowling forefront and young chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav finding form.

SRH, however, have in Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the rightful owner of the Purple Cap. He, along with young leg-spinner Rashid Khan, have been quite the test for most batting line-ups and the Hyderabad coaches would be hoping for a repeat.

The batting, with Kane Williamson back and David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan in fine form promises much, so this should be quite a battle.

The IPL is approaching the time when the success and failure would be counted with every match. So with the time of reckoning coming, this one will be something to see, as some of the best in the business will face off.