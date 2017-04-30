 
IPL 2017, Preview, RPS vs GL: Pune-Gujarat In A Crucial Clash For Top Half Of Table

Updated: 30 April 2017 15:47 IST

Rising Pune Supergiant are fourth on the points tally while Gujarat Lions are one rung below.

Steve Smith-led Rising Pune Supergiant take on Suresh Raina's Gujarat Lions on Monday. © BCCI

The Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) and Gujarat Lions (GL) clash is probably the closest contest of the extended weekend, which culminates with these two sides meeting in RPS' home turf. With the number of matches each has played reaching 10 on Monday, the chips are almost down as to who will progress and who will be left regretting their mistakes. This therefore is not the time to make any crucial gaffes, so both sides will be careful, providing for some absorbing cricket.

RPS would be celebrating their fine win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, especially since they managed it while defending a very gettable total.

Defending just 157 runs, RPS found a 'secret weapon' in New Zealand tearaway Lockie Ferguson, who bowled four overs for figures of 2/7!

Imran Tahir then sorted the rest out with a three-wicket haul.

GL would be unhappy about losing a match where they recovered so splendidly and pulled off a Super Over. Nevertheless, they are now again beginning to look competitive, with youngsters like Ishan Kishan and Basil Thampi impressing with bat and ball respectively.

But they would need Suresh Raina and company to come good in every match from now if they want to see the knockout stage of the tournament.

That starts with their match with RPS, a must-win for both sides.

Topics : Rising Pune Supergiant Kings XI Punjab David Andrew Warner Suresh Kumar Raina Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • Rising Pune Supergiant face Gujarat Lions on Monday
  • Pune are fourth in the IPL 2017 points table
  • Gujarat are fifth in the IPL 2017 points table
