 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017, Preview, MI vs RPS: Mumbai Will Be Wary Of MS Dhoni, Pune

Updated: 23 April 2017 16:05 IST

Mumbai Indians will be keen to avenge their only defeat in IPL 10 so far when they take on Rising Pune Supergiant at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

IPL 2017, Preview, MI vs RPS: Mumbai Will Be Wary Of MS Dhoni, Pune
Mumbai will take on Rising Pune Supergiant on Monday © BCCI

The only blemish in Mumbai Indians' (MI) run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 so far has been their loss to Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in Pune towards the beginning of the tournament. Since then, they have been unstoppable, even defending a poor score against Delhi Daredevils (DD) on Saturday. RPS, on the other hand, had taken a bit of a dive after winning their first two matches, before a superlative Mahendra Singh Dhoni knock brought them a victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

MI were lucky to escape with a win over DD after scoring just 142 runs, with Mitchell McClenaghan destroying a rather timid batting effort by the visitors. Even so, Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris almost carried DD home.

But that could well be the wake-up call that MI needed since they and everyone else was beginning to think that their batting is infallible. This jolt could well keep them in balance.

RPS, on the other hand, were looking like they would go down to another loss before Dhoni crafted one of his classic chases. The former India captain hammered 61 not out off just 34 balls as the Pune team rose from 121/4 at the beginning of the 17th over to carve out 58 runs in 3.5 overs.

That win should work wonders for RPS and even MI, eying a revenge win, would be a little wary of MS Dhoni.

Topics : Mumbai Indians Rising Pune Supergiant Rohit Sharma Steven Peter Devereux Smith Mahendra Singh Dhoni Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma will lead Mumbai Indians
  • Steven Smith is the captain of Rising Pune Supergiant
  • Pune won the first encounter against Mumbai
Related Articles
Too Soon To Be Thinking Of Play-Offs: Mitchell McClenaghan
Too Soon To Be Thinking Of Play-Offs: Mitchell McClenaghan
IPL 2017: Bowlers Script Mumbai Indians' 14-Run Win Over Delhi Daredevils
IPL 2017: Bowlers Script Mumbai Indians' 14-Run Win Over Delhi Daredevils
IPL Highlights: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD)
IPL Highlights: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD)
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.