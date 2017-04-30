 
IPL 2017, Preview, MI Vs RCB: Mumbai Next Challenge For Crushed Bangalore Side

Updated: 30 April 2017 16:12 IST

Mumbai Indians will be hosting Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are now just making up the numbers.

Mumbai will take on Bangalore on Monday at Wankhede © BCCI

Mumbai Indians (MI) would still be celebrating their Super Over win over Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when they meet on the down and out Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an effort to not only snatch two points but also to gain enough run-rate to try and clamber to the top of the points tally. RCB, shell-shocked at being the first team to be out of the running, in spite of having the biggest guns in their batting, would be seeking to post a couple of wins, just for pride. That is something MI have to be careful of.

Rohit Sharma got a fine 3oth birthday gift when Jasprit Bumrah stopped GL in the Super Over on Saturday and gave his team two points that they cannot afford to lose at this juncture.

RCB, on the other hand, were handed another humiliation, this time by Rising Pune Supergiant, as they fell to their second sub-100 score in IPL 10.

While Sharma is upbeat, RCB captain Virat Kohli, who doesn't handle defeat well, is now deflated and has little in terms of either encouragement or castigation to offer to his side.

Nevertheless, RCB could be a banana skin that MI could slip on, especially since Kohli would be desperate to win something, just for pride, so they have to be careful

This is not the time to slip up for the Mumbai side

Topics : Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli Christopher Henry Gayle Shane Watson Wankhede Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • Mumbai will take on Bangalore on Monday
  • Mumbai won their last match in Super Over
  • RCB are virtually out of the play-off contention
