IPL 2017, Preview, KXIP vs MI: Punjab Keen To Stem Mumbai's Winning Run

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have a lot of catching up to do in the Indian Premier League Season 10. With three losses against two wins, they are not the worst placed on the points table, but they would certainly love to be at a better place. But with the Mumbai Indians in really rampant mode, it may not be an easy job for them. That said, nothing is too much to expect in a Twenty20 match, so KXIP have to believe in themselves and work onwards.

The KXIP captain Glenn Maxwell has been in fine form, though he failed in the last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, a match that Manan Vohra almost won for his side. The KXIP bowling is also not in great shape, so overall, thy need a lot of work if they are to advance.

On the flip side, Rohit Sharma is still in the playing XI only by the merit of being MI skipper. His return from injury has not been auspicious.

MI are largely dependent on Nitish Rana, Kieron Pollard and the lower middle-order of Krunal and Hardik Pandya to get them the wins. Their bowling has been led by Krunal and the likes of Harbhajan Singh. But they are steady rather than incisive.