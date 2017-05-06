 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017, Preview, KXIP Vs GL: Punjab Will Look To Go All Out Against Gujarat

Updated: 06 May 2017 13:22 IST

Punjab are placed at number five spot with five wins and ten points from 10 games, while Gujarat Lions have just three wins from 11 games with six points.

IPL 2017, Preview, KXIP Vs GL: Punjab Will Look To Go All Out Against Gujarat
Kings XI Punjab will take on Gujarat Lions in Mohali © BCCI

On a roll with back-to-back wins, a resurgent Kings XI Punjab will look to go all guns blazing against down and out Gujarat Lions here on Sunday to keep their IPL play-off hopes alive. After registering a comprehensive ten-wicket win on their home turf here a week back against Delhi Daredevils, KXIP pulled off another win against bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru last night.

Punjab had bundled out Daredevils for 67 the other night, while they defended a modest 138-7 by dismissing RCB for 119 to register a 19-run win last night.

It was all-rounder Axar Patel who first smashed a 17-ball 38 and then followed it up with 3/11, to dash the hopes of Virat Kohli led side.

In the eight-team competition, Punjab are placed at number five spot with five wins and ten points from 10 games, while Gujarat Lions have just three wins from 11 games with six points.

With their win against RCB, Punjab, who had reached the finals of the 2014 edition, have improved their chances of making it to the playoffs.

Hashim Amla has been their highest run-scorer with 316 runs, which included a century against Mumbai Indians. Martin Guptill, Shaun Marsh, Manan Vohra, Wriddhiman Saha, Axar Patel -- all have chipped in from time to time but they need to be more consistent to lend depth to KXIP batting.

For Punjab, the form of their skipper Glenn Maxwell has been a cause of concern. Maxwell, who can single-handedly destroy any bowling attack, has been off-colour, getting under 200 runs in 10 matches, with an unbeaten 44 being his highest score this season.

Pacer Sandeep Sharma's brilliant three-wicket haul blew away RCB's top-order to set up the win for Punjab last night and he is their best bowler.

Seamers Varun Aaron and Mohit Sharma have the ability to do a good job, while spinner Axar Patel has proved himself with 13 wickets so far in the season.

Gujarat Lions, on the other hand, are out of contention and they are struggling at the second last position. Having finished an impressive third in their inaugural season last year, it turned out to be a disappointing campaign for the Lions in 2017.

The Lions are coming into the match following consecutive losses, which also includes the heartbreaking defeat against Mumbai Indians in a thrilling Super Over finish at Rajkot.

Despite posting 208-7, the Lions were blown away by Rishabh Pant's sensational 43-ball 97-run innings and Sanju Samson's 61 in their last match against Delhi and they would still be reeling from the seven-wicket loss.

Lions have also suffered a body blow losing their opener Brendon McCullum, who will miss the remaining matches after suffering a hamstring strain.

Skipper Suresh Raina and Dinesh Karthik have done bulk of their scoring and with the likes of Ishan Kishan, Aaron Finch, and Dwayne Smith in their line-up, Gujarat have the ability to tear apart even the strongest of the bowling attack.

But more often than not, it is their inexperienced bowling unit which has cost the side dearly.

The likes of Shardul Thakur, James Faulkner, Basil Thampi and Ravindra Jadeja have failed to live upto the expectations of the side.

Teams (from):

Kings XI Punjab: Glenn Maxwell (C), David Miller, Manan Vohra, Hashim Amla, Shaun Marsh, Darren Sammy, Wriddhiman Saha, Nikhil Naik, Ishant Sharma, Armaan Jaffer, Martin Guptill, Eoin Morgan, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Arman Jaffer, Anureet Singh, Mohit Sharma, KC Cariappa, Pradeep Sahu, Swapnil Singh, T Natrajan, Matt Henry, Varun Aaron, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Gurkeerat Mann, Rahul Tewatia.

Gujarat Lions: Suresh Raina (C), Akshadeep Nath, Basil Thampi, Shubham Agarwal, Dwayne Smith, Chirag Suri, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Manpreet Gony, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shadab Jakati, Dinesh Karthik, Dhaval Kulkarni, Praveen Kumar, Brandon McCullum, Pradeep Sangwan, Jason Roy, Jaydev Shah, Shelly Shaurya, Nathusingh, Tejas Baroka and Andrew Tye.

Match starts at 8pm.

Topics : Kings XI Punjab Gujarat Lions Glenn James Maxwell Brendon McCullum Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket Basil Thampi Sandeep Sharma Axar Rajeshbhai Patel
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Punjab are placed at No.5 spot
  • KXIP played 2014 edition final
  • Gujarat have 3 wins in 11 games
Related Articles
IPL 2017: Virat Kohli Is 'Disheartened' With Royal Challengers Bangalore's Poor Performance
IPL 2017: Virat Kohli Is 'Disheartened' With Royal Challengers Bangalore's Poor Performance
IPL 2017: Kings XI Punjab Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 19 Runs With An eye On Play-offs
IPL 2017: Kings XI Punjab Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 19 Runs With An eye On Play-offs
IPL Highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab
IPL Highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 03 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.