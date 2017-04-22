 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017, Preview, KKR Vs RCB: Kolkata Take On Daunting Bangalore Batting Line-Up

Updated: 22 April 2017 16:08 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders need to recover from a demoralising defeat and beat an improving Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL 2017, Preview, KKR Vs RCB: Kolkata Take On Daunting Bangalore Batting Line-Up
Kolkata Knight Riders were convincingly beaten by Gujarat Lions in their previous IPL 2017 match. © BCCI

The contest between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is something to look out for not just in terms of who wins or not. It is also a match where we see two of Indian cricket's firebrands - rival skippers Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli - in a contest once again. There is fair amount of history between the two, who have previously nearly come to blows during the Indian Premier League (IPL). So this one could be the one to watch out for.

Gambhir can't possibly be in a very happy frame of mind after losing to bottom-ranked Gujarat Lions, while Kohli and his side should be feeling much better after the massive win over the same side.

Some of the relief would be in the form of Chris Gayle finally coming good, but with just two wins out of six matches, it is still quite a way to go between now and real-time attempts at the top-four slots for the knockout games.

KKR decidedly have a better bowling attack, but given the flat pitches that have been on display, assuming that just bowling will win games is a fallacy, as KKR discovered against Gujarat.

So it could once again end up depending on whose batsmen land on their feet. That could make a telling difference at Eden Gardens.

Topics : Gujarat Lions Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore Gautam Gambhir Virat Kohli Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kolkata take on Bangalore on Sunday
  • Kolkata lost their previous game to Gujarat
  • Bangalore had defeated Gujarat in their last match
Related Articles
IPL Live Score: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD)
IPL Live Score: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD)
IPL Live Cricket Score, MI vs DD: Delhi Win Toss, Elect To Bowl vs Mumbai
IPL Live Cricket Score, MI vs DD: Delhi Win Toss, Elect To Bowl vs Mumbai
Lakshmipathy Balaji Likens Facing Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle To Going Into A Battlefield
Lakshmipathy Balaji Likens Facing Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle To Going Into A Battlefield
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.