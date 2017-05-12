 
IPL 2017
IPL 2017, Preview, GL Vs SRH: Hyderabad Face Must-Win Match Against Gujarat

Updated: 12 May 2017 15:50 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad also need to win to stay in the run for the knockout stage against the nothing-to-lose Gujarat Lions.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will secure a play-off beat if they beat Gujarat Lions on Saturday. © BCCI

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10 finds itself in such a situation where one team has qualified, with four others’ fates are to be decided, while three are already out of the running. Among the four hopefuls are Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), whose match with already-out Gujarat Lions (GL) could be a difficult one to deal with, since the rivals are playing without any pressure. SRH however can’t afford to lose, with three other sides still fighting it out for the top slots.

SRH have 15 points from 13 matches, leaving them on the edge of a very testing abyss, where their fortunes could teeter and fall over, or they could be back on solid ground.

With this kind of a scenario, the defending champions will need both Orange Cap holder, skipper David Warner, and the Purple Cap wearing Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, as well as all the others, to get their act together and push hard for a decisive win.

Easier said than done against Suresh Raina-led GL, who will be playing for a lot of hurt pride.

Gujarat Lions: Suresh Raina (captain), Akshadeep Nath, Basil Thampi, Shubham Agarwal, Dwayne Smith, Chirag Suri, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Manpreet Gony, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shadab Jakati, Dinesh Karthik, Dhaval Kulkarni, Praveen Kumar, Pradeep Sangwan, Jason Roy, Jaydev Shah, Shelly Shaurya, Nathu Singh, Tejas Baroka, Andrew Tye.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Tanmay Agarwal, Ricky Bhui, Bipul Sharma, Ben Cutting, Shikhar Dhawan, Eklavya Dwivedi, Moises Henriques, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Siddharth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ben Laughlin, Abhimanyu Mithun, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammed Siraj, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashish Nehra, Naman Ojha, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Barinder Sran, Pravin Tambe, Kane Williamson, Yuvraj Singh.

Highlights
  • Hyderabad face Gujarat on Saturday
  • Gujarat are already out of the reckoning
  • Hyderabad need one more win to secure play-off berth
