 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017, Preview, GL vs RCB: Gujarat, Bengaluru Keen To End Miserable Run

Updated: 17 April 2017 16:25 IST

Gujarat Lions and Royal Challengers Bangalore would be desperate to get some more points on the board in IPL 2017.

IPL 2017, Preview, GL vs RCB: Gujarat, Bengaluru Keen To End Miserable Run
IPL 2017: Virat Kohli-led RCB face Suresh Raina's GL at the Sausrashtra Cricket Association Stadium. © BCCI

Gujarat Lions (GL) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are not in a happy place. The place is at the bottom of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 table. GL have just one win and three losses, while RCB are scratching at the bottom of the barrel with four miserable losses from five matches. Needless to say, both GL skipper Suresh Raina and his RCB counterpart Virat Kohli will be desperate to grab some points when they meet at the Sausrashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday.

Raina would be hoping that returning home would be something of a boost for his side. They were looking good to be competitive in their last match with Mumbai Indians, but the Mumbai outfit is almost unstoppable now.

RCB, on the other hand, are extremely upset, with Kohli mincing no words when he reminded his team of their responsibility towards the fans and franchise owners.

RCB have by far the most formidable batting in the tournament, with Kohli, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers being among the best batsmen in the business.

GL too have the likes of Raina, Brendon McCullum, Dwayne Smith and Aaron Finch in their batting armoury.

It is the bowling that will be sorely tested when the two sides meet and it is a simple matter of who bowls better that may decide the clash between these two bottom-placed sides.

Topics : Gujarat Lions Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli Suresh Kumar Raina Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • RCB take on GL at Rajkot on Tuesday
  • RCB are currently rock bottom in IPL 2017 points table
  • GL have just one win and three losses this season
Related Articles
IPL 2017: See What Melts Tough-As-Nails Virat Kohli's 'Golden Heart'
IPL 2017: See What Melts Tough-As-Nails Virat Kohli's 'Golden Heart'
IPL 2017: There Is A Responsibility Towards Franchise And Fans, Says Virat Kohli
IPL 2017: There Is A Responsibility Towards Franchise And Fans, Says Virat Kohli
IPL 2017: Virat Kohli's Bangalore Suffer Another Defeat, Go Down Timidly To Pune
IPL 2017: Virat Kohli's Bangalore Suffer Another Defeat, Go Down Timidly To Pune
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.