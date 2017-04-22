 
IPL 2017, Preview, GL Vs KXIP: Gujarat, Punjab Desperately Seek Elusive Points

Updated: 22 April 2017 15:56 IST

Both Gujarat Lions and Kings XI Punjab need to chalk up a series of wins.

Gujarat Lions take on Kings XI Punjab on Sunday © BCCI

Gujarat Lions (GL) would be hoping that their win over Kolkata Knight Riders was not a flash in the pan and that they could add to the good work done there with two more points against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) when they meet up in Rajkot on Sunday. GL skipper Suresh Raina once more reminded all concerned of his limited-overs credentials, though one win won't be enough for them. KXIP, on the other hand, would be wondering where the next point would come from. Especially when their 198 runs were dismissed with no trouble by Mumbai Indians.

It largely will be a battle of batting strength, with the formidable GL names like Raina, Brendon McCullum, Aaron Finch and Dwayne Smith to take one KXIP skipper Glenn Maxwell, in the company of Hashim Amla, coming off a century in the last game, and also the likes of Marcus Stoinis and David Miller.

But the issue for both sides has been their bowling, which shows why GL are just one step off the bottom of the points table and KXIP are also not too well placed.

Of all the bowlers on display, only GL's Andrew Tye and Basil Thampi have made an impression, but not in the same match. Ravindra Jadeja is not in best form yet, so his potential to take wickets regularly has not been reached yet.

The Sharma's - Ishant, Mohit and Sandeep - have not really worked for KXIP, nor has Varun Aaron. No wonder Maxwell is left shaking his head when targets close to 200 are hauled in so easily.

Highlights
  • Suresh Raina will lead Gujarat Lions
  • Glenn Maxwell is the captain of Kings XI Punjab
  • Gujarat are currently second last in the table in IPL
