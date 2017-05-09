IPL 2017, Preview, GL Vs DD: Gujarat, Delhi Play For Pride As Points Become Irrelevant

In possibly the most futile of games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10, Gujarat Lions (GL) will take the action to Kanpur, where they meet Delhi Daredevils (DD) in a match that has no consequence on the tournament. With both sides out of the running, all this game does is restore some pride for one of the sides, and adds some more pain for the other. Any way one looks at it, this is the kind of game that really has no winners.

The only point of interest really would be which side manages to evade last position. That is the only thing left for these sides to fight for.

With eight points from 11 games, Delhi had held on a faint hope of qualifying for the play-off but once Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Mumbai Indians to move into 15 points, it was all over for Zaheer Khan's men.

Gujarat too have been hurt by their lack of depth in bowling and they are now at the sixth spot with four wins and eight losses.

Squads:

Delhi Daredevils: Zaheer Khan (capt), Angelo Mathews, Corey Anderson, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, Ankit Bawne, Aditya Tare, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Shashank Singh, Mohammed Shami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Chris Morris, Carlos Brathwaite, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, Chama Milind, Khaleel Ahmed, Pratyush Singh, Marlon Samuels.

Gujarat Lions: Suresh Raina (capt), Akshadeep Nath, Basil Thampi, Shubham Agarwal, Dwayne Smith, Chirag Suri, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Manpreet Gony, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shadab Jakati, Dinesh Karthik, Dhaval Kulkarni, Praveen Kumar, Brandon McCullum, Pradeep Sangwan, Jason Roy, Jaydev Shah, Shelly Shaurya, Nathu Singh, Tejas Baroka, Andrew Tye.