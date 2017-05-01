IPL 2017, Preview DD Vs SRH: Delhi Face Daunting Challenge In The Shape Of Hyderabad

Delhi Daredevils (DD) is the one of the two teams that has pushed themselves into a corner in the Indian Premier League Season 10 and it does not look like getting any better for them as they take on confident Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at home. Zaheer Khan will have to return to action and try to rally his troops when they take on centurion David Warner and the formidable SRH line-up. It could be quite a test for DD as they try to repair the shambles of their campaign.

The irony is that DD has one of the best fast bowling contingents in IPL 10 and on their day, they can decimate any batting.

But the bowlers have very little to defend, as was evident against Kings XI Punjab, when the batting folded up for just 67. The batting has been DD's Achilles heel right throughout the tournament.

SRH, on the other hand, look good enough to win the IPL again. The batting, with Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Yuvraj Singh and Moises Henriques is downright scary.

Even the bowling is right up there, with Purple Cap holder Bhuvaneshwar Kumar leading the pack, as Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj and Siddarth Kaul doing an excellent job.

So it looks like another bad day in the office awaits DD. Any result to the contrary will be seen as an upset.

Squads:

Delhi Daredevils: Zaheer Khan (capt), Angelo Mathews, Corey Anderson, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, Ankit Bawne, Aditya Tare, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Shashank Singh, Mohammed Shami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Chris Morris, Carlos Brathwaite, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, Chama Milind, Khaleel Ahmed, Pratyush Singh, Marlon Samuels.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner (capt), Moises Henriques, Naman Ojha, Ricky Bhui, Kane Williamson, Siddarth Kaul, Bipul Sharma, Ashish Nehra, Yuvraj Singh, Ben Cutting, Abhimanyu Mithun, Mustafizur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Nabi, Eklavya Dwivedi, Rashid Khan, Pravin Tambe, Ben Laughlin, Tanmay Agarwal, Mohammed Siraj.