IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017, Player Watch: Imran Tahir (RPS), Top Gun

Updated: 11 April 2017 13:28 IST

Imran Tahir, despite remaining unsold at the IPL 2017 auction, replaced Mitchell Marsh in Rising Pune Supergiant who is out due to injury.

Imran Tahir is currently the joint highest wicket-taker in IPL 2017 along with Rashid Khan. © BCCI

Imran Tahir is not new to the game of cricket and he has already proved his worth in all three formats of the game. The Indian Premier League (IPL) being one of the biggest cricketing showcases in the world, hosts some brilliant players who have grown in due course of time - thanks to the nerve-wracking format. The IPL 2017 auction did bring in quite a few surprises for everyone from Ben Stokes being the costliest player to Imran Tahir remaining unsold.

However, how wonderful is the spirit of game, as Tahir got lucky when RPS acquired the spinner to fill the space left vacant by Australian Mitchell Marsh pulling out. The question which hovered over Tahir as a bowler was soon answered when he led the bowling attack for his team against Mumbai Indians.

With three wickets in quick succession in the form of Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler and Parthiv Patel, Tahir slowed down the flow of runs.

Tahir, who was released by DD for having taking only five wickets in four matches with an economy over 8 last year, is sharing the purple cap with the surprise package - Afghanistan's Rashid Khan.

Sprinting around the ground to celebrate each of his wickets, Tahir has proved that he is not a cynical old professional but a passionate cricketer with fire in his belly.

Topics : Rising Pune Supergiant South Africa Mohammad Imran Tahir Mitchell Ross Marsh Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • Imran Tahir was roped in by RPS after an injury to Mitchell Marsh
  • Imran Tahir went unsold in the IPL 2017 auction
  • Imran Tahir currently the joint highest wicket-taker in IPL 2017
