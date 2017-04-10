 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017: Nitish Rana, Hardik Pandya Help Mumbai Indians Pull Off Thrilling Win

Updated: 10 April 2017 00:08 IST

Mumbai Indians defeated arch-rivals Kolkata Knight Riders to earn their maiden win of the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League

IPL 2017: Nitish Rana, Hardik Pandya Help Mumbai Indians Pull Off Thrilling Win
Nitish Rana scored 50 for which he was named Man of the Match on Sunday night. © BCCI

Mumbai Indians (MI) rode on some sensational hitting by Nitin Rana and Hardik Pandya to pull off a four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with one ball to spare in the 20th over to score their first points of the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. It was two frenetic last overs that saw KKR implode as Pandya captalised on the brilliant work done by Rana to guide his side home.

Chasing KKR’s 178/7. MI ended with 180/6 off 19.5 overs. Rana scored 50 off just 29 overs with five boundaries and three sixes while Pandya clattered 29 not out off just 11 balls.

Ankit Rajpoot claimed three wickets for KKR.

Mumbai had lost their first match off the penultimate ball against rising Pune Supergiant and they reversed their fortune today. They also had to overcome some poor umpiring, including the verdict against MI skipper Rohit Sharma.



Earlier, the KKR innings was completely built around Manish Pandey’s knock. Without that, the Kolkata team would have struggled to cross 150.

Pandey’s 81 not out came off just 47 balls, with the aid of five sixes and five boundaries. It was his murderous hitting that allowed KKR to score 34 runs off the last two overs.

Chris Lynn contributed 32 runs.

Mumbai found a new weapon in the spin of Krunal Pandya, as he claimed three wickets including the vital one of Gautam Gambhir.

Veteran Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga, playing his first match of the tournament, picked up two wickets.

Topics : Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Hardik Himanshu Pandya Wankhede Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule & IPL live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets
  • This was their 1st win of IPL 10
  • Nitish Rana was named Man of the Match
Related Articles
Highlights, MI vs KKR: Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana Lead Mumbai To Thrilling Win vs Kolkata
Highlights, MI vs KKR: Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana Lead Mumbai To Thrilling Win vs Kolkata
IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For MI vs KKR Clash
IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For MI vs KKR Clash
IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant Owner's Brother Harsh Goenka Trolled for 'Anti-MS Dhoni' Tweets
IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant Owner's Brother Harsh Goenka Trolled for 'Anti-MS Dhoni' Tweets
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.