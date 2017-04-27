 
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni's Wicketkeeping Genius on Show Again. Twitter Goes Wild

Updated: 27 April 2017 09:50 IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's ingenious glovework puts him a different league altogether.

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni's Wicketkeeping Genius on Show Again. Twitter Goes Wild
MS Dhoni's brilliance behind the stumps helped send Sunil Narine back in to the hut. © AFP

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not just an explosive batsman but also a street-smart wicketkeeper. While the wicketkeeper-batsman does not boast of an ideal technique, he makes up for it with his sheer presence of mind. Dhoni has affected numerous stumpings and run-outs in his unique style. His heroics in the T20 World Cup come to mind when there is a discussion about his role behind the stumps. On Wednesday, the former India captain displayed more brilliance as he ran out Sunil Narine.

In the third over of the Kolkata Knight Riders innings, Rising Pune Supergiant spinner Washington Sundar bowled a delivery on Gautam Gambhir's pads. The left-hander flicked the ball to the fine-leg area and attempted to complete a quick single. Narine, in his new role as an opener, responded to the call.

The fielder, Shardul Thakur, picked up the ball and fired in an underarm throw at the stumps. Dhoni, realizing that there was no time to collect the ball, decided to just deflect it on to the stumps.

The game awareness shown by Dhoni at that crucial moment made sure Narine didn't have enough time to make his ground. The umpire referred the decision to the TV umpires, who watched the replays and promptly sent Narine back to the pavilion.

There was no respite for Pune after Narine's wicket, as Gambhir and Robin Uthappa launched a fierce attack on the bowlers. However, Twitter could not stop talking about Dhoni's genius behind the stumps.

 

Uthappa however made a mockery of Pune's bowling attack to anchor Kolkata closer towards a play-off berth with a convincing seven wicket win.

The India discard right-hander struck a match-winning 87 off just 47 balls balls and was ably supported by skipper Gambhir, who made 62 off 46 deliveries, as two-time champions KRR regained their spot in top of the standings with six wins from eight games.

While Uthappa decorated his knock with seven boundaries and six hits over the fence, Gambhir innings was laced with six fours and one six. The duo stitched 158 runs off just 85 balls for the second wicket to help KKR chase down the 183-run target with 11 balls to spare.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : Rising Pune Supergiant Kolkata Knight Riders Mahendra Singh Dhoni Sunil Philip Narine Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
