 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni's Hit Sends Rohit Sharma Tumbling Into RPS Dug-Out

Updated: 17 May 2017 13:19 IST

Dhoni's match-winning contribution helped RPS beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs to reach their maiden IPL final.

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni's Hit Sends Rohit Sharma Tumbling Into RPS Dug-Out
Out of MS Dhoni's five sixes, one will surely be remembered by Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma. © IPL

When Mahendra Singh Dhoni is on fire, no bowling attack in the world can stop him. The Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) wicketkeeper batsman was at his destructive best, smashing 40 off 26 balls in the death overs to propel his team to a challenging 162 for four in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10 Qualifier 1 against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Dhoni slammed five sixes in his knock.

Out of Dhoni's five sixes, one will surely be remembered by MI captain Rohit Sharma.

Dhoni hoisted Mitchell McClenaghan over long-on region off the last ball of the 19th over. Sharma, who was fielding at the long off boundary, tried to grab the monster hit by Dhoni, but ended up landing on a few water bottles and the ice-box strewn in front of the RPS dug-out.

Dhoni's match-winning contribution helped RPS beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs to reach their maiden IPL final.

Manoj Tiwary (58), Ajinkya Rahane (56) and Dhoni (40* off 26) helped RPS post 162/4 in 20 overs. RPS off-spinner Washington Sundar then ran through the MI top-order as the hosts could only score 142/9.

Having finished the league stage in the top position, MI on Friday will have another chance to enter the final as they will face the winner of the Eliminator match between Kolkata Knight Riders and defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad who face-off on Wednesday.

 

Topics : Rising Pune Supergiant Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Mahendra Singh Dhoni Mitchell John McClenaghan Wankhede Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni smashed 40 off 26 balls.
  • MS Dhoni hammered five sixes in his knock.
  • Pune beat Mumbai by 20 runs to reach their maiden IPL final.
Related Articles
IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant Slay Mumbai Indians To Enter Maiden Final
IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant Slay Mumbai Indians To Enter Maiden Final
IPL Highlights: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs (RPS) Rising Pune Supergiant
IPL Highlights: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs (RPS) Rising Pune Supergiant
IPL Highlights, MI vs RPS: Pune Outclass Mumbai By 20 Runs To Qualify For Final
IPL Highlights, MI vs RPS: Pune Outclass Mumbai By 20 Runs To Qualify For Final
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 14 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.