IPL 2017: MS Dhoni's Hit Sends Rohit Sharma Tumbling Into RPS Dug-Out

When Mahendra Singh Dhoni is on fire, no bowling attack in the world can stop him. The Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) wicketkeeper batsman was at his destructive best, smashing 40 off 26 balls in the death overs to propel his team to a challenging 162 for four in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10 Qualifier 1 against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Dhoni slammed five sixes in his knock.

Dhoni hoisted Mitchell McClenaghan over long-on region off the last ball of the 19th over. Sharma, who was fielding at the long off boundary, tried to grab the monster hit by Dhoni, but ended up landing on a few water bottles and the ice-box strewn in front of the RPS dug-out.

Dhoni's match-winning contribution helped RPS beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs to reach their maiden IPL final.

Manoj Tiwary (58), Ajinkya Rahane (56) and Dhoni (40* off 26) helped RPS post 162/4 in 20 overs. RPS off-spinner Washington Sundar then ran through the MI top-order as the hosts could only score 142/9.

Having finished the league stage in the top position, MI on Friday will have another chance to enter the final as they will face the winner of the Eliminator match between Kolkata Knight Riders and defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad who face-off on Wednesday.