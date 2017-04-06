IPL 2017: MS Dhoni Trolls 'Commentator' on Live Television During RPS vs MI Match

MS Dhoni was in a mood to have some fun with Kevin Pietersen.

Former India captain MS Dhoni is a picture of concentration on the field but there was a departure when he decided to have a "go" at former Indian Premier League (IPL) teammate Kevin Pietersen. But the wicketkeeper-batsman was in a mood to have some fun with the England cricketer, who was on air during the IPL match between Rising Pune Supergiant and Mumbai Indians.

It was Manoj Tiwary at first slip, who was on microphone chatting with Pietersen when the former England captain said:

"Manoj just tell MS that I am a better golfer than him."

Manoj was seen duly conveying the message to Dhoni after a delivery. "Pietersen kah raha hain woh aapse accha golfer hain (he is saying he is a better golfer than you)."

Dhoni leaned towards the microphone connected with Manoj and replied with a straight face: "But you are still my only Test wicket!" Pietersen was seen laughing.

For the record, it was in reference to a few overs that Dhoni was forced to bowl his medium pacers during a Test match against England at Lord's back in 2011 after Zaheer Khan hobbled out with a torn hamstring.

Dhoni had trapped Pietersen leg before only to find being overruled by DRS. Pietersen went onto score a double hundred as England won the Test match. Dhoni never bowled in Tests again.

He has a wicket in One dayers though -- Travis Dowlin of West Indies.

