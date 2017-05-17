IPL 2017: MS Dhoni Success Spurs Wild Celebrations Among Chennai Super Kings Fans

It was a deja vu moment for all Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans as they to see their former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in supreme form against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. Dhoni slammed a magnificent 26-ball 40 not out to help Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) enter the final. Though Dhoni was playing in RPS colours, the enthusiastic and ecstatic CSK fans cheered every shot that came off their former captain's broad blade.

The fans also took to social media to express their happiness and lauded the match-winning knock by Dhoni. Most of the posts were about how well their captain had performed in the eight years he spent with CSK.

Keep calm and trust #MSDhoni — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 16, 2017

Being #MSDhoni is toughest Job in the world they said :)

Very well said pic.twitter.com/lsmTDbWBQN — CSKFansOfficial (@CSKFansOfficial) May 12, 2017

Dhoni spent eight seasons with CSK and guided the team to two back-to-back titles victories - 2010 and 2011. The franchise was barred for two years by the Justice Lodha Committee in 2015 and should be back in the fray in IPL 11.