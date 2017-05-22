 
IPL 2017: MS Dhoni Fans Troll Harsh Goenka, Again, After Rising Pune Supergiant's Loss to Mumbai Indians

Updated: 22 May 2017 08:57 IST

Some die-hard Pune and MS Dhoni fans took to Twitter to troll Harsh Goeka, the brother of the franchise owner Sanjiv. Goenka was in the news during the 2017 IPL for his remarks about former India captain.

MS Dhoni fans had fun at Harsh Goenka's expense after Pune were beaten by Mumbai. © NDTV

Mumbai Indians (MI) pulled off an incredible fightback to register a sensational win and lift the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 crown with an absolutely unbelievable one-run win over Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS)in Hyderabad on Sunday. RPS, who dominated the final from the first ball, botched up what appeared to be a modest run chase. Mumbai's bowlers delivered perhaps their best performance in the tournament, as the Mukesh Ambani-owned franchise won the cash-rich league for a record third time. It was a case of so close yet so far for the Pune fans, who were hoping for their team to sign off from the IPL with a title win.

Some die-hard Pune and MS Dhoni fans took to Twitter to troll Harsh Goeka, the brother of the franchise owner Sanjiv. Goenka was in the news during the 2017 IPL for his remarks about former India captain. After Pune beat the Mumbai Indians early in their campaign, Goenka took a dig at Dhoni. After Pune's hear-breaking defeat, supporters of Dhoni had some fun at Goenka's expense.

'Smith proves who's the king of the jungle. Overshadows Dhoni totally. Captains innings. Great move to appoint him as captain,' Goenka had tweeted. He did not stop here. As RPS lost their second match against Kings XI Punjab by six wickets, Goenka shared screenshots of the strike-rates of Pune players this season.

"#RPS batting statistics until now - Manoj Tiwari, Rahane, Christian have the best strike rates," he wrote.

Goenka faced severe backlash from fans of the wicketkeeper-batsman for his remarks. Sensing the mood of Dhoni and Pune supporters, Goenka did a U-turn after Dhoni took Pune home against defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad with an unbeaten fifty.

"Masterful innings by Dhoni. Great to see him back in form. Nobody can be a greater finisher. Takes @RPSupergiants to a nail-biting win," Goenka tweeted after Dhoni had crafted a brilliant come-from-behind win for RPS.

