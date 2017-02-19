 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017: Mitchell Starc, Royal Challengers Bangalore Part Ways A Day Before Auction

Updated: 19 February 2017 14:42 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore have parted ways with Australian pace bowler Mitchell Starc a day ahead of the IPL 2017 player auction

IPL 2017: Mitchell Starc, Royal Challengers Bangalore Part Ways A Day Before Auction
Mitchell Starc will not be a part of the IPL 2017 season. © AFP

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore have parted ways with Australian pace bowler Mitchell Starc, just a day ahead of the player auction.

Starc, who is currently touring India with the Australian Test team, had first played for the Bangalore outfit in the 2014 season. He will not be playing in the upcoming season of the IPL.

Topics : Cricket Australia Mitchell Aaron Starc Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League 2017
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Royal Challengers Bangalore have parted ways with Mitchell Starc
  • Starc will no longer play in IPL 2017
  • The IPL 2017 player auction will be held on February 20
Related Articles
India vs Australia: Visitors Test The Waters Against Hardik Pandya-Led India 'A'
India vs Australia: Visitors Test The Waters Against Hardik Pandya-Led India 'A'
Mitchell Starc Hopes to Extract Swing From SG Balls Against India
Mitchell Starc Hopes to Extract Swing From SG Balls Against India
IPL 8: Royal Challengers Bangalore Defeat Delhi Daredevils by 10 Wickets
IPL 8: Royal Challengers Bangalore Defeat Delhi Daredevils by 10 Wickets
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 14 February 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.