IPL 2017: Mitchell Starc, Royal Challengers Bangalore Part Ways A Day Before Auction

Mitchell Starc will not be a part of the IPL 2017 season.

Mitchell Starc will not be a part of the IPL 2017 season. © AFP

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore have parted ways with Australian pace bowler Mitchell Starc, just a day ahead of the player auction.

Starc, who is currently touring India with the Australian Test team, had first played for the Bangalore outfit in the 2014 season. He will not be playing in the upcoming season of the IPL.