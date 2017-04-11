 
IPL 2017, MI vs SRH: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Updated: 11 April 2017 18:57 IST

How to Watch Mumbai vs Hyderabad IPL 2017 match. Read all about IPL live streaming online, live coverage and match action from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 12, 2017.

Mumbai Indians will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium © BCCI

Mumbai Indians escaped to victory against Kolkata Knight Riders when the latter self-destructed while defending nearly 35 runs in the last two overs. Some great batting by Nitish Rana and Hardik Pandya set the cat among the pigeons as Mumbai galloped to a win with one ball to spare. Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad have the distinction of being only one of two teams in IPL 10 with a spotless record so far (the other being Kings XI Punjab) and they would love to keep their momentum going. Mumbai so far have one win and a loss in the tournament.

When will MI vs SRH IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 MI vs SRH encounter will be played on April 12.

Where will MI vs SRH IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 MI vs SRH match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

How do I watch the MI vs SRH IPL 2017 match live?

The MI vs SRH IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of MI vs SRH IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the MI vs SRH IPL 2017 match will start at 8 PM IST.

Where can you follow the MI vs SRH IPL 2017 match online?

The MI vs SRH IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Highlights
  • Mumbai will play against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday
  • Rohit Sharma is the captain of Mumbai Indians
  • David Warner is the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad
IPL 2017: Virat Kohli Drops Hints That He May Play vs Mumbai Indians on April 14
IPL 2017 Preview, MI vs SRH: Mumbai Seek To Stop Runaway Hyderabad
IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For MI vs SRH Clash
