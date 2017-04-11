IPL 2017, MI vs SRH: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Mumbai Indians will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Indians escaped to victory against Kolkata Knight Riders when the latter self-destructed while defending nearly 35 runs in the last two overs. Some great batting by Nitish Rana and Hardik Pandya set the cat among the pigeons as Mumbai galloped to a win with one ball to spare. Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad have the distinction of being only one of two teams in IPL 10 with a spotless record so far (the other being Kings XI Punjab) and they would love to keep their momentum going. Mumbai so far have one win and a loss in the tournament.

When will MI vs SRH IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 MI vs SRH encounter will be played on April 12.

Where will MI vs SRH IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 MI vs SRH match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

How do I watch the MI vs SRH IPL 2017 match live?

The MI vs SRH IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of MI vs SRH IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the MI vs SRH IPL 2017 match will start at 8 PM IST.

Where can you follow the MI vs SRH IPL 2017 match online?

The MI vs SRH IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.