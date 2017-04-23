IPL 2017, MI Vs RPS: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

When Mahendra Singh Dhoni finds his touch, all teams in the world quake. Mumbai Indians (MI) won’t be any different when they turn out to avenge the loss to Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS), the only to beat them in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2107 so far.

When will MI vs RPS IPL 2017 match be played?

The MI vs RPS match will be played on April 24.

Where will MI vs RPS IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 MI vs RPS match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

How do I watch the MI vs RPS IPL 2017 match live?

The MI vs RPS IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of MI vs RPS IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the MI vs RPS IPL 2017 match will start at 8pm IST.

Where can you follow the MI vs RPS IPL 2017 match online?

The MI vs RPS IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com