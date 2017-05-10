IPL 2017, MI Vs KXIP: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Mumbai would look to stay at the top of the table by winning the match against Punjab.

Mumbai would look to stay at the top of the table by winning the match against Punjab. © BCCI

Kings XI Punjab have the daunting assignment of beating Mumbai Indians in an away match and stay alive in their bid to make it to the Play-offs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10.

When will MI vs KXIP IPL 2017 match be played?

The MI vs KXIP match will be played on May 11.

Where will MI vs KXIP IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 MI vs KXIP match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

How do I watch the MI vs KXIP IPL 2017 match live?

The MI vs KXIP IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of MI vs KXIP IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the MI vs KXIP IPL 2017 match will start at 8pm IST.

Where can you follow the MI vs KXIP IPL 2017 match online?

The MI vs KXIP IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com