IPL 2017, MI Vs GL And RCB Vs RPS: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Updated: 15 April 2017 12:36 IST

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Lions have momentum while Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rising Pune Supergiant need to recover.

Mumbai Indians will take on Gujarat Lions on Sunday © BCCI

Mumbai Indians (MI) are on a high after a couple of come-from-behind wins, while Gujarat Lions (GL) would be relieved to finally have a win under their belt. The two sides would be meeting with an aim to consolidate their positions.

When will MI vs GL IPL 2017 match be played?

The RCB vs MI match will be played on April 16.

Where will MI vs GL IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 MI vs GL match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

How do I watch the MI vs GL IPL 2017 match live?

The MI vs GL IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of MI vs GL IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the MI vs GL IPL 2017 match will start at 4 PM IST.

Where can you follow the MI vs GL IPL 2017 match online?

The MI vs GL IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com

Royal Challengers Bangalore are in trouble in spite of Virat Kohli's return, while Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) seem to have lost their way as well. One of the two sides will return to winning ways after this match.

When will RCB vs RPS IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 RCB vs RPS encounter will be played on April 15.

Where will RCB vs RPS IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 RCB vs RPS match will be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

How do I watch the RCB vs RPS IPL match live?

The RCB vs RPS match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of RCB vs RPS IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the RCB vs RPS IPL 2017 match will start at 8 PM IST.

Where can you follow the RCB vs RPS IPL 2017 match online?

The RCB vs RPS IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Topics : Mumbai Indians Gujarat Lions Royal Challengers Bangalore Rising Pune Supergiant Rohit Sharma Suresh Kumar Raina Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma will lead Mumbai Indians
  • Suresh Raina is the captain of Gujarat Lions
  • Virat Kohli back as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore
