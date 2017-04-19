 
IPL 2017, KXIP Vs MI: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Updated: 19 April 2017 18:09 IST

Kings XI Punjab would try to stop the rampaging Mumbai Indians winning run in the IPL 2017.

Glenn Maxwell's KXIP will be taking on Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians © BCCI

Kings XI Punjab are around the middle of the Indian Premier League 2017 points table and would be extremely keen to add points by beating Mumbai Indians, who are in fine fettle. The match will test KXIP to the extreme since MI seem to have answers to most problems.

When will KXIP vs MI IPL 2017 match be played?

The KXIP vs MI match will be played on April 20.

Where will KXIP vs MI IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 KXIP vs MI match will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

How do I watch the KXIP vs MI IPL 2017 match live?

The KXIP vs MI IPL 2017 match will be live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of KXIP vs MI IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the KXIP vs MI IPL 2017 match will start at 8pm IST.

Where can you follow the KXIP vs MI IPL 2017 match online?

The KXIP vs MI IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com

Highlights
  • Mumbai Indians are second on the points table
  • KXIP have 2 wins from 5 matches
  • KXIP keen to get much-needed points to move up table
