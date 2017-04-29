 
IPL 2017, KXIP Vs DD and SRH Vs KKR: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Updated: 29 April 2017 15:37 IST

Kings XI Punjab would be desperate to post a win past Delhi Daredevils.

KXIP will host DD at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali. © BCCI

Kings XI Punjab would like to forget their loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in a hurry and get two points off Delhi Daredevils, who are in desperate trouble at the bottom of the table.

When will KXIP vs DD IPL 2017 match be played?

The KXIP vs DD match will be played on April 30.

Where will KXIP vs DD IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 KXIP vs DD match will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali.

How do I watch the KXIP vs DD IPL 2017 match live?

The KXIP vs DD IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of KXIP vs DD IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the KXIP vs DD IPL 2017 match will start at 4pm IST.

Where can you follow the KXIP vs DD IPL 2017 match online?

The KXIP vs DD IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com

Sunrisers Hyderabad meet runaway Kolkata Knight Riders in what will be an absorbing contest. Both sides have done very well with their batting while KKR collectively have a better bowling combination, though SRH have Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the Purple Cap.

When will SRH vs KKR IPL 2017 match be played?

The SRH vs KKR match will be played on April 30.

Where will SRH vs KKR IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 SRH vs KKR match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Intl Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

How do I watch the SRH vs KKR IPL 2017 match live?

The SRH vs KKR IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of SRH vs KKR IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the SRH vs KKR IPL 2017 match will start at 8pm IST.

Where can you follow the SRH vs KKR IPL 2017 match online?

The SRH vs KKR IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com

Highlights
  • KXIP will host DD at Mohali
  • SRH will host KKR at Hyderabad
  • KKR sit atop the points table with 14 points.
