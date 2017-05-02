 
IPL 2017: Krunal Pandya Sends AB de Villiers Back With an Unusual Gesture

Updated: 02 May 2017 11:58 IST

It was a rather straightforward chase for Mumbai as the home team reeled off 59 runs in the last six overs, courtesy some crisp hitting from Rohit, who ended with 56 off 37 balls. Hardik Pandya remained unbeaten with the captain, scoring 14 off nine balls.

IPL 2017: Krunal Pandya Sends AB de Villiers Back With an Unusual Gesture
Krunal Pandya dismissed AB de Villiers four times in the IPL. © AFP

Captain Rohit Sharma on Monday played a superb knock to lead Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket win over laggards Royal Challengers Bangalore, ensuring themselves of a berth in the Indian Premier League play-offs. RCB, opting to bat, put up 162 for eight as some of their big names failed to fire yet again. It was a rather straightforward chase for Mumbai as the home team reeled off 59 runs in the last six overs, courtesy some crisp hitting from Rohit, who ended with 56 off 37 balls. Hardik Pandya remained unbeaten with the captain, scoring 14 off nine balls.

Besides McClenaghan (3/34), Krunal Pandya (2/34) took two wickets, while Karn Sharma (1/23) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/33) accounted for wicket apiece. Krunal picked up the crucial wicket of AB de Villiers, who scored 43 off 27 balls. The South African attempted a slog sweep off the left-arm spinner, only to get a top edge. Jasprit Bumrah at short fine-leg made no mistake and held on to the important catch.

It was the fourth time that Krunal had managed to dismiss the destructive right-hander. Krunal, who obviously knows his stats, decided to send De Villiers back with a rather cheeky gesture.

With the win at Wankhede, Mumbai moved to the top of the points table with eight wins out of 10 games fetching them 16 points. On the other hand, it was another disappointing performance from the star-studded RCB, who are very much out of contention for a play-off berth. The loss was their eighth in 11 matches.

(With inputs from PTI)

Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore Abraham Benjamin de Villiers Krunal Himashu Pandya Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • Krunal Pandya (2/34) took two wickets
  • AB de Villiers was dismissed for 43
  • MI beat RCB by five wickets
