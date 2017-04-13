IPL 2017, (Kolkata Knight Riders) Schedule, Upcoming Matches and Time Table

Kolkata Knight Riders will be playing their first home match at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on April 13 at 8 p.m. IST against Kings XI Punjab. The Kolkata side, led by the mercurial Gautam Gambhir, got off to a rousing start in IPL 10 when they hammered Gujarat Lions by 10 wickets in their match in Rajkot. However, the team had to suffer a demoralising setback when they were beaten of the penultimate ball in their match Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, a loss made worse by their rather formidable bowling attack not being able to defend a nearly 35 runs off the last two overs.

Here is the schedule of matches left for KKR:

April 13, Thursday

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)

April 15, Saturday

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

16:00 IST (10:30 GMT)

April 17, Monday

Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

16:00 IST (10:30 GMT)

April 21, Friday

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Lions

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Tickets Match Centre

April 23, Sunday

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)

April 26, Wednesday

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune

20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)

April 28, Friday

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

16:00 IST (10:30 GMT)

April 30, Sunday

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Tickets

May 3, Wednesday

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)

May 7, Sunday

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

16:00 IST (10:30 GMT)

May 9, Tuesday

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders

IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)

May 13, Saturday

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)

Note: The IPL schedule is subject to change by the organisers. IST stands for Indian Standard Time, GMT for Greenwich Mean Time. The schedule for the Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and Final will be declared at the end of the League matches.