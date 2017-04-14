IPL 2017, KKR vs SRH And DD vs KXIP: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Gautam Gambhir-led KKR are currently placed 2nd in the IPL 2017 points table.

Gautam Gambhir-led KKR are currently placed 2nd in the IPL 2017 points table. © BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), upbeat after their fine win over Kings XI Punjab, will be looking to keep their good showing in IPL 2017 going when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens on Saturday. Gautam Gambhir and David Warner have quite similar styles of batting and captaincy, so this could well be a contest of who manages to get it right tactically. As of now, KKR are a little upbeat, but SRH could well come roaring back and put it across their rivals.

When will KKR vs SRH IPL 2017 match be played?

The KKR vs SRH match will be played on April 15.

Where will KKR vs SRH IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 KKR vs SRH match will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

How do I watch the KKR vs SRH IPL 2017 match live?

The KKR vs SRH IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of KKR vs SRH IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the KKR vs SRH IPL 2017 match will start at 4 PM IST.

Where can you follow the KKR vs SRH IPL 2017 match online?

The KKR vs SRH IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com

Meanwhile, Delhi Daredevils (DD) will be taking on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Ferozshah Kotla in New Delhi, which will host its first match of IPL 2017. DD have regained their composure after a dodgy start with a fine win over Sunrisers Hyderabad and Zaheer Khan's men are now looking more confident. Glenn Maxwell and KXIP lost to Kolkata Knight Riders to register their first loss of IPL 10. But given the format of the tournament, any team can win on any day.

When will DD vs KXIP IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 DD vs KXIP encounter will be played on April 15.

Where will DD vs KXIP IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 DD vs KXIP match will be played at Ferozshah Kotla, New Delhi.

How do I watch the DD vs KXIP IPL match live?

The DD vs KXIP match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of DD vs KXIP IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the DD vs KXIP IPL 2017 match will start at 8 PM IST.

Where can you follow the DD vs KXIP IPL 2017 match online?

The DD vs KXIP IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.