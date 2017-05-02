IPL 2017, KKR Vs RPS : Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

IPL 2017: KKR will be looking to go past RPS to qualify for the Play-offs.

Kolkata Knight Riders are on the verge of qualifying for the Play-offs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10, but they have some hurdles still to cross, the highest being Rising Pune Supergiant, who are also looking to reserve a berth in the knockout stages.

When will KKR vs RPS IPL 2017 match be played?

The KKR vs RPS match will be played on May 3.

Where will KKR vs RPS IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 KKR vs RPS match will be played at the Eden gardens, Kolkata.

How do I watch the KKR vs RPS IPL 2017 match live?

The KKR vs RPS IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of KKR vs RPS IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the KKR vs RPS IPL 2017 match will start at 8pm IST.

Where can you follow the KKR vs RPS IPL 2017 match online?

The KKR vs RPS IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com