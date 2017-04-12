IPL 2017, KKR vs KXIP: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play their first home game, at the one and only Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Thursday when the take on a high-flying Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). KKR began with a bang, beating Gujarat Lions by 10 wickets before going down to Mumbai Indians when they self-destructed while defending nearly 35 runs in the last two overs. KXIP, on the other hand, have won both their matches and are quite upbeat about their chances. KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir has a very good bowling attack, while the KXIP batsmen, led by Glenn Maxwell, have really come to the party in both games. Eden, however, will test any side that bats second, so this will be one to watch

When will KKR vs KXIP IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 KKR vs KXIP encounter will be played on April 13.

Where will KKR vs KXIP IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 KKR vs KXIP match will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Thursday.

How do I watch the KKR vs KXIP IPL 2017 match live?

The KKR vs KXIP IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of KKR vs KXIP IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the KKR vs KXIP IPL 2017 match will start at 8 PM IST.

Where can you follow the KKR vs KXIP IPL 2017 match online?

The KKR vs KXIP IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.