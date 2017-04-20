 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017, KKR vs GL: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Updated: 20 April 2017 16:39 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Gujarat Lions by 10 wickets in their last match.

IPL 2017, KKR vs GL: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
Gujarat Lions will be looking to register their second win in IPL 2017 at Eden Gardens. © BCCI

Gujarat Lions (GL) are at the bottom of the IPL 2017 Points Table, with just one win from five matches. On the other side, hosts Kolkata Knight Riders are riding high, leading the table with four victories from five matches. It looks like a no-contest, but one can never always tell in a Twenty20 match.

When will KKR vs GL IPL 2017 match be played?

The KKR vs GL match will be played on April 21.

Where will KKR vs GL IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 KKR vs GL match will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

How do I watch the KKR vs GL IPL 2017 match live?

The KKR vs GL IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of KKR vs GL IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the KKR vs GL IPL 2017 match will start at 8pm IST.

Where can you follow the KKR vs GL IPL 2017 match online?

The KKR vs GL IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com

Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Gujarat Lions Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket Eden Gardens
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kolkata Knight Riders sit atop of points table with 8 points
  • Gujarat Lions have only one victory to their name from five matches
  • KKR will face GL at Eden Gardens on April 21
Related Articles
IPL 2017, Preview, KKR Vs GL: Kolkata Look To Claim Full Points In Clash With Gujarat
IPL 2017, Preview, KKR Vs GL: Kolkata Look To Claim Full Points In Clash With Gujarat
IPL 2017: I'm Special, No One Can Compete With Me, Says Yusuf Pathan
IPL 2017: I'm Special, No One Can Compete With Me, Says Yusuf Pathan
IPL 2017, Captains' Report Card: How They Stand After 2 Weeks
IPL 2017, Captains' Report Card: How They Stand After 2 Weeks
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.