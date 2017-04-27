 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017, KKR Vs DD and KXIP Vs SRH: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Updated: 27 April 2017 16:38 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders will be keen to do a double on struggling Delhi Daredevils

IPL 2017, KKR Vs DD and KXIP Vs SRH: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
KKR are sitting pretty on top of the points table while DD are third from the bottom. © BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders are sitting pretty on top of the points table while Delhi Daredevils are third from the bottom. KKR will be keen to beat DD once again as they continue their campaign to grab the top spot before the playoffs.

When will KKR vs DD IPL 2017 match be played?

The KKR vs DD match will be played on April 28.

Where will KKR vs DD IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 KKR vs DD match will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

How do I watch the KKR vs DD IPL 2017 match live?

The KKR vs DD IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of KKR vs DD IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the KKR vs DD IPL 2017 match will start at 4pm IST.

Where can you follow the KKR vs DD IPL 2017 match online?

The KKR vs DD IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com

Glenn Maxwell and Kings XI Punjab return to Mohali for the first time in IPL 10. They will be keen on getting some points under their belt when they meet David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad.

When will KXIP vs SRH IPL 2017 match be played?

The KXIP vs SRH match will be played on April 29.

Where will KXIP vs SRH IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 KXIP vs SRH match will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali.

How do I watch the KXIP vs SRH IPL 2017 match live?

The KXIP vs SRH IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of KXIP vs SRH IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the KXIP vs SRH IPL 2017 match will start at 8pm IST.

Where can you follow the KXIP vs SRH IPL 2017 match online?

The KXIP vs SRH IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com

Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Daredevils Kings XI Punjab Sunrisers Hyderabad Gautam Gambhir Zaheer Khan Glenn James Maxwell David Andrew Warner Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • KKR will face DD at Eden Gardens
  • KXIP will be playing SRH at Mohali for first time in IPL 10
  • KXIP stand fifth on the points table with six points
Related Articles
IPL 2017, Preview, KKR Vs DD: Upbeat Kolkata Look Forward To Sail Past Delhi Again
IPL 2017, Preview, KKR Vs DD: Upbeat Kolkata Look Forward To Sail Past Delhi Again
IPL 2017: Gautam Gambhir Says Kolkata Knight Riders Confident of Chasing Any Target
IPL 2017: Gautam Gambhir Says Kolkata Knight Riders Confident of Chasing Any Target
IPL 2017: MS Dhoni's Wicketkeeping Genius on Show Again. Twitter Goes Wild
IPL 2017: MS Dhoni's Wicketkeeping Genius on Show Again. Twitter Goes Wild
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.