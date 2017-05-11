 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017: KKR Seek To Rediscover Mojo As Shah Rukh Khan Returns To Eden Gardens

Updated: 11 May 2017 17:07 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders are second with 16 points behind Mumbai Indians, the only team to have made the cut.

IPL 2017: KKR Seek To Rediscover Mojo As Shah Rukh Khan Returns To Eden Gardens
Shah Rukh Khan is expected to be present at Eden Gardens where KKR face MI on Saturday. © BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), after three defeats in a row, will be looking to regain momentum in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when they meet the mighty Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens on May 13. Gautam Gambhir and his boys will be looking to set things right in presence of their principal co-owner, Shah Rukh Khan. KKR, who need only two more points to qualify for the Play-offs, have been facing difficulties and seem to have lost momentum. However, SRK cheering for his team from the stands will definitely be a morale-booster for the Knights who will look to rout MI to get two important points.

Venky Mysore, the KKR Chief Executive Officer, confirming Shah Rukh's presence said, "You are going to see him (SRK) on Saturday. He's coming with a big entourage. He's looking forward to it."

The last time SRK was present for his team's match was the opening game against Gujarat Lions at Rajkot where KKR won the match by a massive 10-wicket margin. "Shah Rukh came for the opening game in Rajkot and we had a really good result in that match (won by 10 wickets). Hopefully, he will bring back luck in our last game as well. We are really looking forward to it," Mysore told PTI.

Shah Rukh's presence in the Eden stands always increases the demand of VVIP passes with the city's elite wanting to be seen alongside Bollywood superstar.

Knowing the pressure of obligating people, Mysore said, "I am thinking of going back and let Simon (Katich) handle the ticketing problem."

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai Indians Gautam Gambhir Rohit Sharma Indian Premier League 2017 Eden Gardens Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kolkata take on Mumbai at Eden Gardens on May 13
  • Mumbai Indians have qualified for the IPL Play-off
  • Kolkata need two more points to qualify for the IPL Play-off
Related Articles
IPL 2017: Punjab Beat Kolkata By 14 Runs On Back Of Clinical Bowling Show
IPL 2017: Punjab Beat Kolkata By 14 Runs On Back Of Clinical Bowling Show
IPL Highlights: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs (KKR) Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL Highlights: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs (KKR) Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL Highlights, KXIP vs KKR: Punjab Beat Kolkata By 14 Runs, Stay In The Hunt
IPL Highlights, KXIP vs KKR: Punjab Beat Kolkata By 14 Runs, Stay In The Hunt
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 03 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.