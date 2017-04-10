IPL 2017: Kieron Pollard Takes To Twitter, Trolls Sanjay Manjrekar For His Comments

Kieron Pollard tweeted that Manjrekar could continue his 'verbal diarrhea' since he get paid to talk.

With the heat rising in the Indian Premier League, the on-field exchanges and hostilities can be understood and appreciated. But to see a player taking on a commentator is something novel, as Kieron Pollard took on Sanjay Manjrekar with a torrent of tweets, lashing out at the commentator for his on-air observations about the West Indian.

Manjrekar had said during a commentary stint, "when I think of Pollard, I think of a six-seven-over-left batsman", suggesting that the West Indies batsman is a limited player.

The comments were made during the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders match at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Pollard did not take kindly to the observations and took on the former India batsman through Twitter.

@sanjaymanjrekar u feel any positive can come out of your mouth bcuz u get pay to talk u can continue with your verbal diarrhea .. — Kieron Pollard (@KieronPollard55) April 9, 2017

"Words are very powerful... once it leaves u can't take it back... sin of parents fall on..." Pollard further said, then asked Manjrekar to complete the sentence.

Do you know how I get big so.. about BRAINLESS.. words are very powerful .. once it leaves u can't take it back.. sins of parents fall on... — Kieron Pollard (@KieronPollard55) April 9, 2017

The big West Indies all-rounder went on to congratulate young Nitish Rana and the Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal, for their fine performance with bat and ball which enabled MI to pull off an improbable win over KKR on Sunday.