IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017: Kieron Pollard Takes To Twitter, Trolls Sanjay Manjrekar For His Comments

Updated: 10 April 2017 16:09 IST

The Mumbai Indians all-rounder was not impressed with the commentators observations about his batting skills.

Kieron Pollard tweeted that Manjrekar could continue his 'verbal diarrhea' since he get paid to talk. © AFP

With the heat rising in the Indian Premier League, the on-field exchanges and hostilities can be understood and appreciated. But to see a player taking on a commentator is something novel, as Kieron Pollard took on Sanjay Manjrekar with a torrent of tweets, lashing out at the commentator for his on-air observations about the West Indian.

Manjrekar had said during a commentary stint, "when I think of Pollard, I think of a six-seven-over-left batsman", suggesting that the West Indies batsman is a limited player.

The comments were made during the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders match at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Pollard did not take kindly to the observations and took on the former India batsman through Twitter.

Pollard tweeted that Manjrekar could continue his 'verbal diarrhea' since he gets paid to talk.

"Words are very powerful... once it leaves u can't take it back... sin of parents fall on..." Pollard further said, then asked Manjrekar to complete the sentence.

The big West Indies all-rounder went on to congratulate young Nitish Rana and the Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal, for their fine performance with bat and ball which enabled MI to pull off an improbable win over KKR on Sunday.

