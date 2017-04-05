IPL 2017: Jos Buttler-Parthiv Patel's Twitter Exchange Will Leave You In Splits

England wicketkeeper batsman Jos Buttler, who is featuring for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2017, was on Tuesday involved in a light-hearted Twitter exchange with his Indian Premier League teammate Parthiv Patel. Buttler shared a Mumbai Indians video where both the players were involved in a practice drill and wrote,"@parthiv9 appealing for everything as usual." Parthiv was quick to react to Buttler's tweet and said,"And u were keep hitting the edge of the bat as usual."

This banter once again showed how easily players forget their national rivalries and gel with each other during the Indian Premier League. Surely Mumbai Indians fans will be buoyed by the team chemistry the duo displayed.

@josbuttler And u were keep hitting the edge of the bat as usual..?? — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) April 4, 2017

Mumbai Indians, who finished fifth in the points table last year, are scheduled to play their first match against Rising Pune Supergiant on Thursday.

Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, they have managed to win two IPL titles -- in 2013 and 2015. This year as well, they look like a strong outfit and will be serious contenders to win the tournament.

Mumbai Indians added seven players to their squad ahead of the IPL 10, with former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson being the biggest name. They have the big hitters, the slow left-armers and the death bowlers, but most importantly, batsmen who are coming at the back of some tremendous performances wherever they have played.

Mumbai have the luxury to have the inputs from Sri Lankan maestro Mahela Jayawardene, who is coaching them for the first time. The only concern remains their captain Rohit, who has been out of cricket due to injury since October.