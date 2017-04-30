IPL 2017: Jasprit Bumrah Wins It For Mumbai Indians Against Gujarat Lions in Thrilling Super Over

Jasprit Bumrah produced one of the finest death overs in the history of Indian Premier League as Mumbai Indians (MI) nearly committed harakiri before edging out Gujarat Lions (GL) in a thrilling Super Over finish on Saturday. Chasing a modest target of 154, Mumbai Indians were cruising along at 104 for 2 in 13 overs and then 127 for 4 in 16 overs. An inspired spell by James Faulkner (2/34) and Basil Thampi (3/29) coupled with Ravindra Jadeja's brilliance in the field saw Mumbai Indians nearly pull off a defeat from the jaws of victory. There were four run-outs including three in the last seven balls as Mumbai Indians were all-out for 153 off the final ball.

The One Over Eliminator saw Mumbai Indians score 11 with Kieron Pollard hitting Faulkner for a boundary and a six. Defending 11 runs, Bumrah bowled a no-ball and wide in his first three deliveries but displayed brilliant variations of slower deliveries including a few in the blockhole as Aaron Finch and Brendon McCullum could manage only six runs. Each of his deliveries were unplayable proving why he is an asset for the Indian team in limited overs format.

The seventh win took them to 14 points and on par with Kolkata Knight Riders. One more victory from the remaining five games will seal their spot in the last four.

For Gujarat Lions, the sixth defeat in nine matches further diminished their chances of qualifying for the next stage. First it was the collective effort from the bowlers that enabled them to restrict Gujarat Lions to a manageable 153 for 9 with Krunal Pandya (3/14) doing the star turn. Lasith Malinga (2/33), Jasprit Bumrah (2/32) and Harbhajan Singh (1/23) also played their part to perfection.

Parthiv Patel then punched his way to 70 off 44 balls with the help nine fours and a six setting the platform for a victory before it all got messed up.

James Faulkner bowled a good 14th over where he removed Rohit Sharma (5) and Parthiv. Basil Thampi then removed Kieron Pollard (15) to reduce MI to 127 for 5, still needing 27 runs for victory. However Krunal (29) kept his cool but was run-out off the last delivery of the final over bowled by Irfan Pathan.

Earlier, Gujarat Lions suffered a batting collapse before a rear-guard action saw them post a decent 153 for 9 after opting to bat.