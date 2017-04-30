IPL 2017: Jasprit Bumrah Reveals The Secret Behind His Death Bowling Success

Jasprit Bumrah is on cloud nine after his incredible Super Over performance against Gujarat Lions on Saturday. The lanky fast bowler conceded just six runs in the one-over eliminator to help his team Mumbai Indians win by five runs in the Indian Premier League match. Bumrah, after the match, revealed the secret of his death bowling success and said that he consistently practice this aspect of bowling in the nets. "I don't practice like how (Lasith) Malinga does it by keeping a shoe (which the Lankan ace then tries to hit with his toe-crushers')," said Bumrah.

"I practice with him on how to bowl the yorker consistently, but I always have a death bowling session whenever I practice as it's important, because this is the time I bowl for Gujarat in domestic matches, for India and for MI. So constantly whenever I practice, I've a proper death bowling session," he explained at the post match press conference.

After the scored were tied, the one over Eliminator saw Mumbai Indians score just 11.

Defending 11, Bumrah conceded only six runs displaying brilliant variations of slower deliveries including a few in the blockhole.

Bumrah said his skipper Rohit Sharma had told him not to take extra pressure in the super over.

"He just told me to back my skill. 'It's just an over, don't take extra pressure, be confident, be calm and try to execute our plans'," Bumrah revealed.

"This was the first time, when I was bowling super over, there is always pressure, because you have to defend only 11 runs, but at that time you only keep a calm head and not to focus on negative things.

"I was focussing on positive aspects and thinking about the plan which we had made," he added.

Chasing 154 for victory, there were three run-outs in the last seven balls as Mumbai Indians got bundled out for 153 off the final ball.

Asked whether the Mumbai batsmen had pressed the panic button in the last over, Bumrah said, "We were not panicking.

We are losing wickets quickly, usually these things happen in cricket. It was a good tight match and we are happy at the end that we were the winning side.

"We are working hard and are doing well. We have done well in previous matches. But this is cricket, someday you will click, some day you will not click. We are working hard and are looking to improve every time we play. Hopefully we will be able to do well in batting department as well."

(With PTI inputs)