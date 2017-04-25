IPL 2017: Irfan Pathan, Unsold at Auction, Signed up by Gujarat Lions

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan's wait in the wilderness came to an end when beleaguered Gujarat Lions (GL) signed the Baroda all-rounder as Dwayne Bravo's replacement. Irfan, who at one stage was one of the most popular cricketers in India, did not find a buyer in the Indian Premier League 2017 Auction in spite of coming under the hammer twice.

Bravo has already been ruled out of IPL as he is yet to fully recover from a surgery he underwent for his injured left hamstring.

GL languishing at the seventh place in the eight-team IPL are in search of an Indian seamer all-rounder. It was Irfan's experience of 102 IPL games in previous nine seasons and dearth of quality all-rounders in the country that worked in his favour.

Irfan's base price of Rs. 50 lakh was not met in the auction and he, along with Ishant Sharma, ended up being the surprise omissions of the auction.

Ishant was thereafter recruited by Kings XI Punjab.

Irfan has 80 wickets and 1137 runs in IPL. In nine years, he has played for five franchises -- Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Daredevils, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rising Pune Supergiant.