IPL 2017: Imran Tahir to Replace Mitchell Marsh in Rising Pune Supergiant

Australia and Rising Pune Supergiant all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was on Thursday ruled out of the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) owing to a shoulder injury. As Marsh's replacement, the franchise have roped in South Africa leg-spinner Imran Tahir into the squad. Tahir, who was unsold in the IPL player auction, is from the registered available player pool (RAPP) list. As per the player regulations, RPS is allowed the replacement player from the RAPP list.

UPDATE: @RPSupergiants bring in Imran Tahir as replacement for Mitchell Marsh who has been ruled out owing to a shoulder injury #IPL2017 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 23, 2017

Tahir had earlier represented Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2016. He went unsold in the player auction earlier this year.

Marsh had been ruled out of the ongoing Test series between India and Australia owing to the injury.

We will miss you, #Supergiant @mitchmarsh235. From all of us in the @RPSupergiants family, we wish you a speedy recovery! — RisingPuneSupergiant (@RPSupergiants) March 23, 2017

(With inputs from PTI)