Indian Premier League 2017: How MS Dhoni Trumped Virat Kohli Off The Field

Updated: 03 May 2017 13:29 IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni pips Virat Kohli in Twitter discussions.

MS Dhoni has topped the emoji leader board on Twitter for four consecutive weeks. © BCCI

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has not been at his best during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10. The Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) wicketkeeper-batsman has scored 199 runs from 10 outings, strong just one fifty. Dhoni's captaincy of the Pune franchise was handed to Steve Smith ahead of the tenth edition of the tournament by the team management. Despite this, the 35-year-old remains the most discussed player on Twitter.

Dhoni has topped the emoji leaderboard on Twitter for four consecutive weeks. When fans hashtag a player's name, an emoji with the face of the player appears in the tweet. This concept of player emoji's was introduced ahead of the IPL 10 season.

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Gautam Gambhir has moved up to second place this week, while Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli finds himself in the third spot.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is fourth, while Ben Stokes occupied the fifth position.

In the fourth week of the cash-rich league, Mumbai remain the most talked about franchise. The match between Mumbai and Gujarat Lions, which went to a Super Over, has been the most discussed contest of the tournament so far.

