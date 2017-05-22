IPL 2017, Hit Parade: The Players That Made a Splash In Season 10

Just like the previous nine editions, the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) brought out a number of hits and misses. While many star players failed to deliver with both bat and ball, youngsters and rookies took centre-stage with their impressive performances in the cash-rich league.

Here are some of the top hits of the IPL 2017:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Dominating the wicket-takers' chart, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has had an impressive run in the IPL 2017. With 26 wickets in 14 matches in the tournament, Bhuvneshwar has played a vital role to pave Sunrisers Hyderabad's road to the play-offs.

Though the defending champions were ousted from IPL 2017 after losing against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the rain-marred Eliminator clash, Bhuvneshwar's domination with the ball cannot be overlooked. The Meerut pacer claimed the best figures of 5 for 19 against Kings XI Punjab.

Washington Sundar: The Tamil Nadu off-spinner was not the most well-known player when IPL 10 began. But by the end of it, he was among the names making waves for Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS). He didn't get the most wickets, by any stretch of imagination, but his contribution as a restrictive bowler grew as the tournament progressed.

Once he got three wickets off Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 1, he had arrived. The 17-year-old could have a bright future provided he is nurtured properly.

Rahul Tripathi: The 26-year-old Tripathi took IPL 2017 by storm and has been one of the finds of the season. The RPS batsman has scored 388 runs in 13 matches at an average of 29.84 in the tournament.

Tripathi's match-winning knock of 93 against KKR was the high point for the Maharashtra batsman in the tournament. He also scored 38 vs KKR, 45 (Mumbai Indians) and 59 (SRH) in winning causes for Steve Smith and Co. With two half-centuries and strike-rate of 149.80, Tripathi has managed to cement his place in top 10 highest run-getters in the cash-rich league.

Nitish Rana: An attacking left-handed batsman from Delhi, Rana has been another find of the season. The southpaw didn't take much time to settle alongside other star players in IPL 2017. The opener played 13 matches for Mumbai Indians (MI) this season, scoring 333 runs at an average of 30.27.

The southpaw has three half-centuries to his name. The Delhi lad hogged the limelight when he scored an unbeaten 62 off 34 balls and stitched a solid 85-run stand with Jos Buttler (77) to guide MI to a resounding eight-wicket win. He was also adjudged man-of-the-match for his 53 runs in MI's six-wicket win over Gujarat Lions (GL).

Andrew Tye: His stint was short in his maiden IPL appearance, but the Australian right-arm medium fast bowler played a vital role for GL. Playing his first match, Tye ripped through the RPS batting order and claimed a hat-trick in his debut match.

The Australian returned with an astonishing figure of 5 for 17 in his allotted four overs, handing GL a seven-wicket victory.

Sunil Narine: The West Indies spinner is known to bamboozle batsmen with his witty tweaks. But, the IPL 2017 saw the mystery spinner in a different avatar. KKR captain Gautam Gambhir surprised everyone by bringing in Narine as an opener alongside him and the 28-year-old didn't disappoint.

Narine recorded the joint-fastest IPL fifty (off 15 balls) in the tournament. He sent the RCB bowlers for a leather hunt with freakish hits. He also claimed 10 wickets in the tournament.