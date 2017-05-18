IPL 2017: Gautam Gambhir Thanks 'Cartridge Refill' For Kolkata Knight Riders Win Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gautam Gambhir may not look the life of any party, but he too has a droll sense of humour, which only comes to the fore when he is in a happy mood. He would naturally be ecstatic that he managed to guide Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) into Qualifier 2 with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a dodgy, rain-shortened contest at Bengaluru. The win came as great relief to KKR, who were one a losing streak till Wednesday night. Gambhir celebrated the 'cartridge refill' as the scriptwriter for KKR's fortunes wrote a different chapter.

"4 loses out of 5 befor last night v @SunRisers,seems @KKRiders scriptwriter was having a cartridge-refill! Hope dis one lasts till May 21st," Gambhir tweeted.

KKR at one stage looked set to make it to the top two slots in the points table, but a slew of losses saw them slide without any brakes.

The Kolkata team was lucky that Kings XI Punjab crashed and burned against Rising Pune Supergiant in their last league match, handing KKR a ticket to at least stay in the top four.

However, the series of losses was beginning to take a toll on the KKR confidence, so the change of fortunes against SRH was more than welcome.

KKR now play Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator 2, also at Bengaluru, on Friday.

Gambhir would be hoping that the KKR scriptwriter's cartridge does not dry up in the Bengaluru rain.