 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017: Gautam Gambhir Thanks 'Cartridge Refill' For Kolkata Knight Riders Win Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Updated: 18 May 2017 12:18 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Gautam Gambhir is relieved that the script has changed for his team.

IPL 2017: Gautam Gambhir Thanks 'Cartridge Refill' For Kolkata Knight Riders Win Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets © BCCI

Gautam Gambhir may not look the life of any party, but he too has a droll sense of humour, which only comes to the fore when he is in a happy mood. He would naturally be ecstatic that he managed to guide Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) into Qualifier 2 with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a dodgy, rain-shortened contest at Bengaluru. The win came as great relief to KKR, who were one a losing streak till Wednesday night. Gambhir celebrated the 'cartridge refill' as the scriptwriter for KKR's fortunes wrote a different chapter.

"4 loses out of 5 befor last night v @SunRisers,seems @KKRiders scriptwriter was having a cartridge-refill! Hope dis one lasts till May 21st," Gambhir tweeted.

KKR at one stage looked set to make it to the top two slots in the points table, but a slew of losses saw them slide without any brakes.

The Kolkata team was lucky that Kings XI Punjab crashed and burned against Rising Pune Supergiant in their last league match, handing KKR a ticket to at least stay in the top four.

However, the series of losses was beginning to take a toll on the KKR confidence, so the change of fortunes against SRH was more than welcome.

KKR now play Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator 2, also at Bengaluru, on Friday.

Gambhir would be hoping that the KKR scriptwriter's cartridge does not dry up in the Bengaluru rain.

Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Gautam Gambhir Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • KKR beat SRH by 7 wickets in a rain shortened match
  • They will play Mumbai in the Qualifier 2
  • Gautam Gambhir scored 32 not-out in 19 balls
Related Articles
IPL 2017, KKR Vs SRH: Gautam Gambhir Applauds Sunrisers Hyderabad, VVS Laxman Responds
IPL 2017, KKR Vs SRH: Gautam Gambhir Applauds Sunrisers Hyderabad, VVS Laxman Responds
IPL 2017: Shah Rukh Khan Not Impressed With Play-off Scheduling
IPL 2017: Shah Rukh Khan Not Impressed With Play-off Scheduling
IPL 2017: Clinical Kolkata Beat Hyderabad To Enter Qualifier 2
IPL 2017: Clinical Kolkata Beat Hyderabad To Enter Qualifier 2
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 14 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.