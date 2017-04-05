 
IPL 2017: Harsha Bhogle To Do Commentary, But In Hindi

Updated: 05 April 2017 19:02 IST

Harsha Bhogle wrote on his Facebook page that he was delighted to be back in the commentators' list, albeit with a difference.

Noted commentator Harsha Bhogle, whose presence in the commentary team for the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League had become a little bit of a mystery, is finally going to see action again, but with a twist. The Hyderabadi will be doing commentary this time in Hindi! And by his own admission, this could end up being a little funny for the viewers. Bhogle wrote on his Facebook page that he was delighted to be back in the commentators' list, albeit with a difference. After initial reports that Bhogle will be a part of the IPL broadcasters panel, there were reports to the contrary.

But now the man himself has put all conjecture to rest, with his observations.

"Delighted to share that I will be on SET Max for the IPL. It has always been a special tournament for me," Bhogle posted on Facebook.

"It will be a new experience doing commentary in Hindi. I've done it before but only a little bit here and there. I find words don't obey you as much but it will be a new adventure because being bilingual is no longer a qualification but a necessity.

"You will have to pardon (or be amused by) the Hyderabadi intonation and accent!"

This is also the first time in a long while that he will be back in the studio instead of being on the field.

"I am also looking forward to being in studio as I was a few years ago. Let's see how it goes!" he added.

Highlights
  • Harsha Bhogle to commentate in IPL 2017
  • Harsha Bhogle will be doing commentary this time in Hindi
  • Harsha Bhogle shared the news on his Facebook page
