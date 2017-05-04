 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017: Harsh Goenka, Brother of Pune Team Owner, Finds Another Way to Get Trolled By MS Dhoni Fans

Updated: 04 May 2017 10:50 IST

Harsh Goenka faced severe backlash from fans of the wicketkeeper-batsman for his remarks. Sensing the mood of MS Dhoni and Pune supporters, Goenka did a U-turn after Dhoni took Pune home against defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad with an unbeaten fifty.

IPL 2017: Harsh Goenka, Brother of Pune Team Owner, Finds Another Way to Get Trolled By MS Dhoni Fans
MS Dhoni has not been at his best in the 10th edition of the IPL. © BCCI

Industrialist Harsh Goenka, brother of Rising Pune Supergiant owner Sanjeev, was recently in the news for his remarks about former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. After Pune beat the Mumbai Indians early in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10, Goenka took to Twitter to take a dig at Dhoni.

'Smith proves who's the king of the jungle. Overshadows Dhoni totally. Captains innings. Great move to appoint him as captain,' Goenka had tweeted. He did not stop here. As RPS lost their second match against Kings XI Punjab by six wickets, Goenka shared screenshots of the strike-rates of Pune players this season.

"#RPS batting statistics until now - Manoj Tiwari, Rahane, Christian have the best strike rates," he wrote.

Goenka faced severe backlash from fans of the wicketkeeper-batsman for his remarks. Sensing the mood of Dhoni and Pune supporters, Goenka did a U-turn after Dhoni took Pune home against defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad with an unbeaten fifty.

"Masterful innings by Dhoni. Great to see him back in form. Nobody can be a greater finisher. Takes @RPSupergiants to a nail-biting win," Goenka tweeted after Dhoni had crafted a brilliant come-from-behind win for RPS.

On Wednesday, fans noticed another interesting retweet from Goenka's handle. After Rookie batsman Rahul Tripathi played a breathtaking knock of 93 to single-handedly take Pune to a four-wicket win over Kolkata, a fan wrote to Goenka, 'Making Smith captain has brought young Indian talent of RPS else people like tripathi and Sundar would have warmed bench'.

While retweets are not endorsements, Goenka promptly offered that tweet a wider audience.

Dhoni's fans were yet again angered by that post.

Born in Ranchi and raised in Maharashtra, the 26-year-old Tripathi, who made IPL debut this season, showed fine composure as he held on despite wickets falling around him -- Ajinkya Rahane (11), Steve Smith (9), Manoj Tiwary (8), last match's hero Ben Stokes (14) and MS Dhoni (5).

That Tripathi has a higher strike-rate than the likes of David Warner, Brendon McCullum, Jos Buttler, Kieron Pollard, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle this season sums up his performance of the youngster who was bought at a base price of Rs 10 lakh at the IPL auction.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : Rising Pune Supergiant Mahendra Singh Dhoni Cricket Indian Premier League 2017
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Goenka has been criticized for his remarks on Dhoni earlier too
  • Dhoni has not fired in the 10th edition of the IPL
  • Goenka praised Smith for giving youngsters a chance
Related Articles
IPL Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs (RPS) Rising Pune Supergiant
IPL Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs (RPS) Rising Pune Supergiant
IPL Highlights, KKR vs RPS: Rahul Tripathi Stars As Pune Beat Kolkata By 4 Wickets
IPL Highlights, KKR vs RPS: Rahul Tripathi Stars As Pune Beat Kolkata By 4 Wickets
Indian Premier League 2017: How MS Dhoni Trumped Virat Kohli Off The Field
Indian Premier League 2017: How MS Dhoni Trumped Virat Kohli Off The Field
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 03 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.