IPL 2017: Harsh Goenka, Brother of Pune Team Owner, Finds Another Way to Get Trolled By MS Dhoni Fans

MS Dhoni has not been at his best in the 10th edition of the IPL. © BCCI

Industrialist Harsh Goenka, brother of Rising Pune Supergiant owner Sanjeev, was recently in the news for his remarks about former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. After Pune beat the Mumbai Indians early in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10, Goenka took to Twitter to take a dig at Dhoni.

'Smith proves who's the king of the jungle. Overshadows Dhoni totally. Captains innings. Great move to appoint him as captain,' Goenka had tweeted. He did not stop here. As RPS lost their second match against Kings XI Punjab by six wickets, Goenka shared screenshots of the strike-rates of Pune players this season.

"#RPS batting statistics until now - Manoj Tiwari, Rahane, Christian have the best strike rates," he wrote.

Goenka faced severe backlash from fans of the wicketkeeper-batsman for his remarks. Sensing the mood of Dhoni and Pune supporters, Goenka did a U-turn after Dhoni took Pune home against defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad with an unbeaten fifty.

"Masterful innings by Dhoni. Great to see him back in form. Nobody can be a greater finisher. Takes @RPSupergiants to a nail-biting win," Goenka tweeted after Dhoni had crafted a brilliant come-from-behind win for RPS.

On Wednesday, fans noticed another interesting retweet from Goenka's handle. After Rookie batsman Rahul Tripathi played a breathtaking knock of 93 to single-handedly take Pune to a four-wicket win over Kolkata, a fan wrote to Goenka, 'Making Smith captain has brought young Indian talent of RPS else people like tripathi and Sundar would have warmed bench'.

While retweets are not endorsements, Goenka promptly offered that tweet a wider audience.

@hvgoenka Making Smith captain has brought young Indian talent of RPS else people like tripathi and Sundar would have warmed bench.#RPSvKKR — Pramod Kadime (@pramod_kadime) May 3, 2017

Dhoni's fans were yet again angered by that post.

@pramod_kadime @hvgoenka So , in a squad which doesnt have more international players , who wud u rather play in ur eleven ?? may be u r anti dhoni ,so such posts — Prasenjit Dutta (@imPSD5) May 4, 2017

@pramod_kadime @hvgoenka Last season it was injury which effected the team else MS bhai can never be compared with these monkeys like smith. — Anand singh (@anandnavy87) May 4, 2017

@pramod_kadime @hvgoenka RPS ast coach is kanitkar,also d TN Ranji side coach!Last yr M.ashwin also plyd 4mTN.Other than his1st name,smith wouldnt have heard of him! — Gulshan Khatri (@Gulli_khatri) May 4, 2017

@pramod_kadime @hvgoenka @pramod_kadime @hvgoenka sundar and tripathi have talent and smith has got noyhing to do with them. — Prabhat Nag (@prabhatnag) May 4, 2017

Born in Ranchi and raised in Maharashtra, the 26-year-old Tripathi, who made IPL debut this season, showed fine composure as he held on despite wickets falling around him -- Ajinkya Rahane (11), Steve Smith (9), Manoj Tiwary (8), last match's hero Ben Stokes (14) and MS Dhoni (5).

That Tripathi has a higher strike-rate than the likes of David Warner, Brendon McCullum, Jos Buttler, Kieron Pollard, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle this season sums up his performance of the youngster who was bought at a base price of Rs 10 lakh at the IPL auction.

