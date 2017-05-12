IPL 2017: Harbhajan Singh Predicts Bleak Future For Bowlers After Wankhede Run Fest

Harbhajan Singh has predicted that soon there will be bowling machines in matches instead of bowlers.

The warning signs have been there for the bowlers around the world for quite some time now -- the bats getting bigger and the boundaries getting shorter. Slowly but surely cricket has become completely a batsman's game. Not that this was in doubt, but to what extent is now coming to light. On Thursday night, the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai witnessed yet another run fest which enthralled cricket fans across the globe but surely it wasn't great viewing for the bowlers. A total of 453 runs were scored -- the second highest aggregate score in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

Wriddhiman Saha's blistering 93 off 55 balls helped Kings XI Punjab post a mammoth 230 for three. Unbelievably, Mumbai got within touching distance of the target, falling short by only seven runs.

It was manic hitting from both sets of batsmen but for the bowlers it was embarrassing at times.

Harbhajan Singh, who himself went for 15 runs per over, giving away 45 runs in his three overs, later tweeted his feelings about run fest at Wankhede.

Man of the match @ wankhede #curator almost 460 plus runs in 40 overs????.Time is near when only bowling machines will b bowling not bowlers — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 11, 2017

This is not the first time that current and former cricketers have voiced their feelings about the imbalance between the bat and ball.

Such was the carnage at Wankhede that barring Jasprit Bumrah, all the Mumbai bowlers went for above 10 runs per over with New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan giving away a whopping 54 off his 4 overs.

The story wasn't much different for the Punjab bowlers as they too were taken to the cleaners. Skipper Glenn Maxwell was the most economical, giving away just 8 runs from his 2 overs. But the likes of Matt Henry and Mohit Sharma received the beating of their lives.

Henry was plundered for 40 off his 2 overs while Mohit Sharma leaked 57 runs from his full quota of 4 overs.

When the dust settled after the carnage, Punjab emerged triumphant but surely their bowlers weren't in the best of spirits after the thumping they received.

The score ended being the second highest aggregate score, with a total 469 runs being scored in the 2010 IPL encounter between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals still topping the list.