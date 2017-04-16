 
IPL 2017: Half Chances Need To Be Taken, Says Glenn Maxwell

Updated: 16 April 2017 19:21 IST

Kings XI Punjab suffered a 51-run defeat to Delhi Daredevils on Saturday -- their second straight loss in IPL 2017 after consecutive wins.

Glenn Maxwell rued his team's ability to hold on to half chances against Delhi Daredevils. © AFP

Kings XI Punjab captain Glenn Maxwell dubbed his team's performance against Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2017 on Saturday as "pretty average". Punjab, who started the tournament with back-to-back wins, have now lost two games in a row and seem to be in a free fall in the IPL 10 points table. Punjab were outclassed by Delhi at the Feroz Shah Kotla, going down by 51 runs. Maxwell lamented his side's failure to hold on to half chances and said that it his team showed weakness in all departments of the game against the Daredevils.

Maxwell reiterated in the fast-paced nature of T20 cricket, all chances need to be taken.

"The weaknesses tonight was everything, the batting, the bowling, the fielding, it was pretty average. We let opportunities to slip. We drop Corey Anderson when he was in single figure as well. They were not straight forwad chances but in T20 cricket, half chances needed to be taken, specially when they won toss and batted, we need to make sure we take our chances," Maxwell said at post match press conference.

"They did not let us settle and get into the game. That was frustrating because we have got skills. The guys are good enough but it's not happening."

Despite a poor performance on the day from some of the Indian bowlers in Punjab, instead of looking at it critically Maxwell chose to back them. Their attack has Sandeep Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Axar Patel, Varun Aarona and KC Cariappa.

"They were good enough to dominate batsmen in the first two matches. It not quality it's about execution on the day," he said.

Meanwhile, Kiwi all rounder Anderson, who played a crucial role in Daredevils' win with his unbeaten 39-run knock and a wicket, said 190 was too good a total to not defend.

"It was a great start by Sanju but in the middle overs we should not have lost those wickets that affected our run-rate. We thought 160 was a good total. Getting those 20-30 runs was vital in the end and winning by 51 was comprehensive," the Kiwi said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : Kings XI Punjab Delhi Daredevils Glenn James Maxwell Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • We were pretty average against Daredevils, says Maxwell
  • Maxwell lamented the opportunities lost vs Delhi
  • Delhi beat Punjab by 51 runs at Kotla on Saturday
