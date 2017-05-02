IPL 2017: Gujarat Lions' Jason Roy Heading Back To England

England opener Jason Roy, who played his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) for Gujarat Lions, announced on Tuesday that he is going back home as England will be starting their international summer schedule by playing two One-Day Internationals (ODI) against Ireland which will commence on May 5. Roy in totality played three matches for the Lions and scored 59 runs with a strike rate of 147.50. His highest total for the 2017 season is 31. Roy took to Twitter to thank his team for the support which he received in IPL. "Thanks @TheGujaratLions for having me this @IPL. Absolutely love playing cricket here in India and thanks for all the support," he wrote.



England skipper Eoin Morgan (Kings XI Punjab) and Sam Billings (Delhi Daredevils) are also returning to England.



However, Ben Stokes (Rising Pune Supergiant), Jos Buttler (Mumbai Indians) and Chris Woakes (Kolkata Knight Riders) have been allowed to miss England's first ODI series.



Commenting on the Champions Trophy, Roy was quoted by the telegraph.co.uk as saying, "It's definitely difficult getting into different mind-sets. It's not really a technical thing; it's more a mind-set thing. Especially going from red ball to white ball. T20 and 50-over cricket can be quite similar. So just playing white-ball cricket would be beneficial coming into the Champions Trophy."