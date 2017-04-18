IPL 2017, GL vs RCB: Will AB de Villiers Miss Crucial Tie Against Gujarat Lions?

In what could be a big setback for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), their key import AB de Villiers tweeted before the important Indian Premier League (IPL) clash with Gujarat Lions that he was injured and had been ruled out of the match in Rajkot on Tuesday. Four hours before the game, the South African cricketer had gone on Twitter and said that he would not be playing because of injury. "Disappointed to be missing the match tonight for RCB, due to injury. Good luck to @imVkohli and the team. Lets go @RCBTweets !!" the South African wrote on Twitter. RCB are having a torrid time in the tournament with 4 losses in 5 games they have played so far.

However, he subsequently deleted the tweet.

After losing the first two games for the franchise, AB returned for the third, fourth and fifth games but he is the player the team needs throughout the league. On his comeback game, he smashed a 46-ball 89 against Kings XI Punjab but the team ended up losing the game. In the next two games for RCB, he scored 19 and 29.

If he does not play on Tuesday. AB would open up a spot for an overseas player to feature against Gujarat Lions and it will be interesting to see who takes his place for the important clash. Chris Gayle or Travis Head are the likely replacements.

RCB are already struggling with injury to Tymal Mills and also the iffy form of Shane Watson is posing a severe headache for the team management. Now, a lot will depend on RCB captain Virat Kohli, who would want to take it upon himself to shoulder the batting responsibilities along with Kedar Jadhav, who is also in-form player for the franchise.