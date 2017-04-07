Chris Lynn (93*) displayed his awesome power and Gautam Gambhir (76*) showed his class as they made a mockery of the Gujarat Lions challenge as Kolkata Knight Riders got their IPL 10 campaign off with a superb 10-wicket win in Rajkot on Friday. There was nothing that the home bowlers had in terms of resistance as KKR, chasing GL's 183/4 off 20 overs, galloped to 184 for no loss off 14.5 overs.

While Gambhir largely worked the gaps in the GL field, Queenslander Lynn was largely going for the aerial route as he hammered his first IPL half-century, primarily with the aid of the eight sixes he sent to all parts of the stadium.

Gambhir showed his caliber with 12 boundaries as the GL bowlers completely lost the plot. He was in sublime form and was as fluent as any batsman who has been on display so far in the 10th edition of the tournament.

The GL innings was made largely of three innings, with skipper Suresh Raina (68 not out) and Dinesh Karthik (47) stitching together an 87-run fourth-wicket stand, which made the difference between a fighting score and a very average one.

GL also got some runs from Brendon McCullum (35). But Jason Roy and Aaron Finch couldn't capitalize on their starts.

KKR paid heavily for the catches they dropped, mostly one of Raina, which allowed the hosts to pile up the total they eventually did.

Young chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the KKR bowlers, with figures of 2/25.